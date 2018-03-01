Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

This Is What We Need From The “Fresh Princess” Spin-Off [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 28, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

The people who brought us “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” have something new up their sleeves. They are cooking up a spin-off series entitled, “The Fresh Princess.” Not many details are available yet, but GRIFF at least knows the minimum requirements that the show is automatically expected to fill. Check out the audio player above to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: I Want A Sibling That’s Fresh [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mom’s “Fresh Prince” Tribute To Her Two-Year Old Son Goes Viral [VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: “I Didn’t Even Know I Was Fresh!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 week ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 3 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18