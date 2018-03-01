This Is What We Need From The “Fresh Princess” Spin-Off [EXCLUSIVE]

The people who brought us “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” have something new up their sleeves. They are cooking up a spin-off series entitled, “The Fresh Princess.” Not many details are available yet, but GRIFF at least knows the minimum requirements that the show is automatically expected to fill. Check out the audio player above to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

