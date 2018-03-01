Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: The Prayers Of The Righteous [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 28, 2018
Erica Campbell talks about the “Motherly Love” special she got together with her siblings to tape. They all reminisced about how amazing their mom was growing up, and they actually made their mom shed tears! In Psalms 127, it says,”behold, children are a heritage from the Lord.”

They explained to their mom that all the accomplishments they have made are hers, because she is where it all comes from. That time they spent together was priceless, Erica says, because the enemy can’t touch that! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Faith Walk from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

