Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Mr. Griffin: At Least You Don’t Owe [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 28, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

GRIFF says Bishop Eddie Long gave him a book because he knew GRIFF was trying to be a righteous man. It would take him some time to actually open the book, GRIFF says, but eventually he did. GRIFF looks back on all the things he has been through this last year.

GRIFF talks about always wanting to be better, and not just in general, every day. Last year, when he found he wasn’t going to get a tax return, he was livid. This year, he didn’t get a tax return yet again. This year, however, his response is way different, and it’s indicative of all the growth he has worked toward manifesting itself..  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: Level Up On Faith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Mr. Griffin: God Keeps His Promise [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: All Of The Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 week ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 3 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18