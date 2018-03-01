Mr. Griffin: At Least You Don’t Owe [EXCLUSIVE]

GRIFF says Bishop Eddie Long gave him a book because he knew GRIFF was trying to be a righteous man. It would take him some time to actually open the book, GRIFF says, but eventually he did. GRIFF looks back on all the things he has been through this last year.

GRIFF talks about always wanting to be better, and not just in general, every day. Last year, when he found he wasn’t going to get a tax return, he was livid. This year, he didn’t get a tax return yet again. This year, however, his response is way different, and it’s indicative of all the growth he has worked toward manifesting itself.. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

