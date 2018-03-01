Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: Meat Withdrawals [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 28, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

GRIFF is celebrating the four months of being a vegetarian. But when GRIFF went to IHop for National Pancake Day, he was met with some temptation from the table next to him. They seemed to have ordered an entire meal of meat! GRIFF found himself thinking of ways to eat the meat without giving up his vegetarian cred.

In this edition of GRIFF’s prayer, GRIFF prays for the strength to stay off the meat path! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: God Thank You For My Dog [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: All Of The Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Shout Out To The Black Panther Babies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2018 [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2018 [PHOTOS]

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2018 [PHOTOS]

Check out photos from the 2018 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration featuring Snoop Dogg, Faith Evans, Donnie McClurkin, Mary Mary, the NFL gospel choir and more!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 week ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 3 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18