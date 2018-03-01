Ericaism: We’ll Get ‘Em Next Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell says she considers herself a hard-worker; someone who tries her best to be her best. But, because she’s human, she doesn’t always quite make the mark. When that happens, she says, it’s best to tell ourselves, “we’ll get ’em next time.”

There is no sense in beating yourself up over shortcomings. Sometimes, you have to try and fail so you can really understand the win. But even when you fail, greatness, and the win, is still ahead of you. So don’t give up on yourself or the possibilities of what God can do! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

