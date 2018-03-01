Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#MBakuChallenge Caps Off A Fantastic Black History Month

The might of the Jabari has won the Internet today.

Hello Beautiful

Posted February 28, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment
The World Premiere Of Marvel Studios' 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

The #MBakuChallenge might be the perfect treat to wrap up Black History Month 2018.

Black Twitter has been swept up in the might of the Jabari.

Winston Duke unintentionally stole every scene as M’Baku, and his performance made such an impact that we can’t get his lines out of our heads. And, apparently, we’re not the only ones!

If you’ve been reciting M’Baku’s lines non-stop since the February 16, then you might be ready for the #MBakuChallenge. The campaign calls on users to give their very best impression of the Jabari leader.

There have been many submissions, but a few of these entries are pretty close to the real thing.

This a perfect challenge for the guys, but this woman put in a respectable submission that’s better than most others floating around Black Twitter.

Not everyone can do the #MbakuChallenge, but it has inspired some folks to come up with ways that it can improve your everday life!

RELATED STORIES:

‘Black Panther’ Star Winston Duke Reacts To The Internet’s Thirst

5 Takeaways From The Atlantic’s ‘Black Panther’ Chat With Ta-Nehisi Coates, Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o

‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM Centers

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading #MBakuChallenge Caps Off A Fantastic Black History Month

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 week ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 3 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18