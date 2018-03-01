National
Home > National

Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher

Jerry Smith

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Semiautomatic handgun

Source: Mark Lewis / Getty

Wednesday authorities said that a teacher at a Georgia high school barricaded himself inside a locked classroom. It was reported that he apparently fired a single shot from a handgun. No students were in the classroom at the time of the incident. The only injury reported was a student who hurt their ankle running when Dalton High School was evacuated.

Police said the teacher was taken into custody after a 30- to 45-minute standoff with officers.

Source: wral.com

 

Bruce Frazier , Dalton High School , Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 hour ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 12 hours ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 week ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 3 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18