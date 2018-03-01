Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher

Wednesday authorities said that a teacher at a Georgia high school barricaded himself inside a locked classroom. It was reported that he apparently fired a single shot from a handgun. No students were in the classroom at the time of the incident. The only injury reported was a student who hurt their ankle running when Dalton High School was evacuated.

Police said the teacher was taken into custody after a 30- to 45-minute standoff with officers.

Source: wral.com

