Local
Home > Local

Pittsboro Police Say Neighbor Killed Woman Found In Apartment

Jerry Smith

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Police Officers Killed While Responding To Burglary Call In Manchester

Source: Christopher Furlong / Getty

According to police a Pittsboro woman found dead in her apartment was murdered by a neighbor. A concerned caretaker found Donna Todd’s decomposing body on April 11, 2017. Police said the death was only the second homicide in Pittsboro in 15 years.

Pittsboro Police Chief Percy T. Crutchfield said the women was killed by blunt-force trauma. According to authorities forensic evidence linked Willie Henderson Womble to the scene of the crime.

Source: wncn.com

 

 

 

Donna Todd , Henderson Womble , Pittsboro Police Chief Percy T. Crutchfield

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Pittsboro Police Say Neighbor Killed Woman Found In Apartment

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 hour ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 12 hours ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 week ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 3 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18