Pittsboro Police Say Neighbor Killed Woman Found In Apartment

According to police a Pittsboro woman found dead in her apartment was murdered by a neighbor. A concerned caretaker found Donna Todd’s decomposing body on April 11, 2017. Police said the death was only the second homicide in Pittsboro in 15 years.

Pittsboro Police Chief Percy T. Crutchfield said the women was killed by blunt-force trauma. According to authorities forensic evidence linked Willie Henderson Womble to the scene of the crime.

Source: wncn.com

