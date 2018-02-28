“Black Panther” Star Reveals She Left Acting To Have A Relationship With God [VIDEO]

“Black Panther” has made over $500 million dollars and continues to be a success in theaters. This movie wouldn’t be anything without the amazing women and men of the cast as well as it’s director. One of the breakout stars, Letitia Wright, who plays, “T’Challa’s” little sister “Shuri” is smart, funny and one of the most loved characters.

Follow @GetUpErica

Wright has always had a passion for acting, but had to leave it after receiving a message from God. In an interview with Premier Gospel she talked about leaving an opportunity to work with Nicole Kidman and several other stars to build a better relationship with Christ. She said, “I needed to take a break from acting, because I really idolized it. So I came off from it and I went on a journey to discover my relationship with God, and I became a Christian. It really just gave me so much love and light within myself. I felt secure, like I didn’t need validation from anyone else, or getting a part. My happiness wasn’t dependent on that, it was dependent on my relationship with God.”

During those several months she went to church and prayed. It was a great experience for her and now she’s on a mission to spread the word of God while pursing acting again. She prays before scenes and said, “Where I go, where he takes me, that’s where I need to spread the love of God … Because people’s souls are dying. My soul was dying, and He saved me. So I can’t keep this to myself … I fell in love with Jesus and I’m still in love. Amen.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Shout Out To The Black Panther Babies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For “Black Panther” Bootlegs [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Things Women Yell At Michael B. Jordan During “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: