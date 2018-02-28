Local
Home > Local

Don’t Miss Cary’s Annual Kite Festival This Weekend! Take The Kids

The Light NC Staff

Posted February 28, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment
African girl flying kite in park

Source: Granger Wootz / Getty

We’re so excited about the Annual Kite Festival happening in Cary this weekend. Make plans to take the kids!!

For kids of all ages, Bond Park’s Annual Kite Festival is a great way to spend the afternoon. Participate in a free kite flying contest and you’ll be eligible for certificates and special awards in a variety of kite flying categories intended for all ages and experience levels. The kite festival is free and open to the public. Participation in the contest isn’t necessary. There will be an expert kite flyer on hand to provide kite flying tips and assist with mending kites that need a little help. Enjoy music, concessions and kite flying fun.

12:30-1 p.m. Registration

1-2:30 p.m. Activities

2:30 p.m. Awards

Rain Date is March 4, 2018

More details here.

 

Premiere Of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' - Arrivals

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: There Were A Lot Of Gowns With Movement At The 'A Wrinkle In Time' Premiere

27 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: There Were A Lot Of Gowns With Movement At The 'A Wrinkle In Time' Premiere

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: There Were A Lot Of Gowns With Movement At The ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Premiere

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: There Were A Lot Of Gowns With Movement At The 'A Wrinkle In Time' Premiere

A Wrinkle In Time is Disney's next anticipated Hollywood blockbuster. Featuring a star-studded cast including Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Storm Reid and more it's sure to become a household favorite. See the stars that came out to celebrate the movie, including Angela Bassett, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, and more. Dresses were vibrant and full of movement. Get into all the fashion below.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 week ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 3 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18