Gunman Who Shot Man On Facebook Live Surrenders

Charlotte man, Prentis Robinson, 55, was gunned down on Monday while streaming on Facebook live. The video show an unknown man running up to him and opening fire. Robinson was known for trying to improve his neighborhood by reporting crime and drug dealing to the local police and had just reported a stolen cell phone and was walking from the police headquarters.

The suspect, 65-year-old Douglas Cleveland Colson, surrendered Tuesday to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, according to Gay. Colson, a lifelong Wingate resident.

Read more at NBCnews.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: