GRIFF Has The Perfect Solution When Listener Misses Her “Get Up!” Call [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 15 hours ago
When Erica Campbell and GRIFF made a Get Up Call to a listener’s twin sister, she ended up not being near the phone. Lafoya called Erica Campbell & GRIFF, but when she went to put her sister, Latoya on the line, she was nowhere to be found.

 But GRIFF was ready quickly with a solution- he had Lafoya pretend to be her sister, and receive the morning well wishes. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

