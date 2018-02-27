Get Up Erica
Mary Mary Reunites & Snoop Dogg Makes His Debut At 33rd Annual Stellars

The Light NC staff

Posted 19 hours ago
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere Event For The Final Season Of Mary Mary

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

The 2018 Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards line-up has just been released and gospel fans better get ready. Our favorite sisters of Mary Mary will reunite for an unforgettable performance and Snoop Dogg will make his debut at the show. Tasha Cobbs, Tye Tribbet and more gospel greats will grace the stage.

Kirk Franklin will host the show as it returns to Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. He said, “Since my first step onto the Stellar Awards stage as a 23-year-old kid from Texas, I’ve lived, breathed and committed all I’ve had to this incredible genre called gospel. To find myself now still blessed to serve the community I love so dearly as their host of the 2018 Stellar Awards, that young kid feels alive again and more grateful than ever.”

Fans will be able to watch The Stellar Awards on TV One on Friday, March 30th at 9pm/8pm. Get ready for amazing performances, praising God and a show that you’ve never seen before. We can’t wait for this to air.

RELATED: Don Jackson Shares Excitement For Mary Mary's Reunion At The Stellar Awards! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Makes A Great Announcement About Mary Mary [VIDEO]

