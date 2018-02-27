Get Up Erica
How You Can Laugh With GRIFF For A Cause This Weekend! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
GRIFF‘s annual How Great Is Our God Comedy Show is this Friday, March 2nd, at his home church of New Mercies Christian Church in Georgia. He is so excited to bring comedians from all around the country to one place for a praiseful evening of laughter.

The night isn’t just going to provide a good time for the audience, however: it will also benefit the St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. Plus, Erica Campbell is going to be in attendance too! Check out the exclusive video above to hear GRIFF reveal more details, in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

