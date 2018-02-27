GRIFF’s Prayer: Shout Out To The Black Panther Babies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF thanks God for all the pregnant women in America right now; especially all the ladies in their third trimester, who will have babies any day now. These women are going to be the cause of a wave, years from now, of names that will start to occur in classrooms all over the country.

Follow @GetUpErica

Given the way the Black Panther film has taken over the country, it won’t be a surprise if names like T’Challa, Nakia, and T’Challa become more common in this future. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from GRIFF’s Prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For “Black Panther” Bootlegs [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: God Thank You For My Dog [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Things Women Yell At Michael B. Jordan During “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: