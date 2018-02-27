Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: Shout Out To The Black Panther Babies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
GRIFF thanks God for all the pregnant women in America right now; especially all the ladies in their third trimester, who will have babies any day now. These women are going to be the cause of a wave, years from now, of names that will start to occur in classrooms all over the country.

Given the way the Black Panther film has taken over the country, it won’t be a surprise if names like T’Challa, Nakia, and T’Challa become more common in this future. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from GRIFF’s Prayer  on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

