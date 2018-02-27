Know A Teen Or Young Adult Who Wants A Summer Internship With The City Of Durham?

Our #Durham YouthWork Internship Program is now seeking applicants until March 18 for this summer's program! Hourly rates range from $7.25 to $12. Plus, youth can also attend the Job Expo on March 3 to meet employers. Details: https://t.co/DLJQI0kWJv pic.twitter.com/aDatSbgE1E — CityofDurhamNC (@CityofDurhamNC) February 27, 2018

Durham youth, ages 14-24, who want to explore a career, earn money, and gain

valuable work experience can now apply to the 2018 Durham YouthWork Internship Program.

Approximately 150 paid summer internship opportunities are available with the City of Durham Office of

Economic and Workforce Development, Public Works Department, Neighborhood Improvement

Services Department, Durham Parks and Recreation, and others. Additional partners providing summer

employment opportunities include Durham County Government, Durham Public Schools (DPS), Durham

Technical Community College, North Carolina Central University, local businesses, and non-profit

organizations.

The selected youth will begin work in mid-June with job assignments typically lasting between six and

eight weeks with hourly rates ranging from $7.25 to $12. Selected youth participants will also take part

in a job skills workshop led by DPS and assisted by professionals from local businesses and organizations.

Potential applicants may review the position description to determine their eligibility and apply by the

March 18 deadline by visiting the City’s website and selecting the job listing for Durham YouthWork

Intern.

Interested youth are also encouraged to attend the 2018 Durham SummerWork Youth Job Expo, which

will be held on Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. until noon at Holton Career & Resource Center, located

at 401 N. Driver St., Durham. The expo, previously scheduled for January 31, is an opportunity for youth

to speak directly with employers and provides job readiness information. A drawing for door prizes for

youth in attendance will also occur at the end of the job expo.

Durham employers seeking to hire summer staff are also invited to host youth interns for this year’s

program. For more information about hosting a summer intern and participating in the Job Expo,

interested employers should visit the City’s website or contact Senior Employment Program Coordinator

James Dickens with the City’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development at (919) 560-4965 ext.

15217 or email DurhamYouthWork@DurhamNC.gov.

The Durham YouthWork Internship Program is administered by the City’s Office of Economic and

Workforce Development and is a partnership with Durham County Government, DPS, Durham Technical

Community College, and Made in Durham.

