Jerry Smith's Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

Posted 2 hours ago
2017 January Pastor of The Month

You are never alone. God is always by your side working on your behalf.

Deuteronomy 31:6

6 Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

courage , Deuteronomy 31:6 , faith , God Is With You , Jerry Smith's Bible Scripture Of The Day , love , never have to be alone

