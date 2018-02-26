Why The USA Olympic Gold Medal Win In Curling Is A Big Deal [EXCLUSIVE]

The winter Olympics has come to a close, and the United States states comes out of the games with lots of good news. Among them is the fact that USA took home the gold in curling for the first time ever.

Follow @GetUpErica

After musing about the fact that long-running cartoon, “The Simpsons,” predicted this win years ago, GRIFF breaks down why this is such a major accomplishment. Check out this exclusive clip from the trending topics on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Skate On, Skaters [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ericaism: Strong People Are Good Winners And Good Losers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ledisi’s Perfect Response To GRIFF’s Unique Take On Christmas Classic [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: