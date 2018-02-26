Get Up Erica
Why The USA Olympic Gold Medal Win In Curling Is A Big Deal [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
The winter Olympics has come to a close, and the United States states comes out of the games with lots of good news. Among them is the fact that USA took home the gold in curling for the first time ever.

After musing about the fact that long-running cartoon, “The Simpsons,” predicted this win years ago, GRIFF breaks down why this is such a major accomplishment. Check out this exclusive clip from the trending topics on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

16 Most Memorable African-American Olympic Moments (PHOTOS)

16 photos Launch gallery

16 Most Memorable African-American Olympic Moments (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 16 Most Memorable African-American Olympic Moments (PHOTOS)

16 Most Memorable African-American Olympic Moments (PHOTOS)

From Tommie and John’s Black Power salute to Gabby Douglas becoming the first African American to win an individual gymnastics title, here are some of the most memorable moments for African Americans in the Olympics.

