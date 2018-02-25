Why You Shouldn’t Be Mean Or Spiteful In Parenting Your Kids [EXCLUSIVE]

National Signing Day is a big deal in college football, TJ explains. When a young wide receiver named Jacob Copeland decided on national television which college he wanted to attend, he was surrounded by friends and family, including his mother, who was in an Alabama t-shirt. When her son announced his decision to go with the Florida Gators, his mother got up and walked away from him live on TV. They seemed to have made up later, and Jacob further updated folks on the situation via his Twitter.

Follow @GetUpErica

But GRIFF explains why the mother’s decision to do that was a majorly scarring moment for her son, who was embarrassed and hurt on national television. GRIFF and Erica Campbell talk about the common parenting using of being a mean or hurtful tactics to try make an impression on your child. Empowering your children, not tearing them down, is the best way to go. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Priscilla Shirer On How She Learned From Her Parents’ Joy In Jesus [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: A Prayer For Parents That Buy $700 Shoes For Their Kids [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Debra Peek-Haynes On What She Got Rid Of To Make Her Household Healthy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: