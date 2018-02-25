Jermaine Dolly Explains Why You Must Serve Before Leading [EXCLUSIVE]

Jermaine Dolly released a powerful new single entitled “Serve.” Serving, Jermaine explains, has been a key element of his success. Jermaine recalls serving under Tye Tribbett for six years, in addition to four years in praise. In all that time, he explains, he never thought he would become a gospel singer. But serving is what brought him to where he is today.

“Every time I try to do things on my own, I always fail,” Jermaine says. But when you commit your life to serving, God elevates you. Click on the audio player to hear more of Jermaine’s story in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.“

