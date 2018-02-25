Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Be Careful With The Blame Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 25, 2018
The blame game is a tricky, dangerous game, Erica Campbell explains in this Faith Walk. When someone has done wrong, getting petty or set on revenge is never the best route. There are, of course, consequences to a person’s actions, but it’s not our job to take care of that ourselves.

Instead, it’s best to leave it in God’s hands. You end up in the wrong heart position when you take matters into your own hands. Even in the messiest situations, there is still a right way to handle it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

