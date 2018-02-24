Erica Campbell Talks About Her Mission To Show Love Across Gospel Lines [EXCLUSIVE]

After playing a gospel song from an atypical artist, Erica Campbell talked about her mission to show love across cultural lines in gospel music. While it’s important to be proud of what you sing as black gospel artist, she explains, there’s no point in vilifying other cultures.

Often, we play into the arbitrary separations society imposes onto humanity. But God doesn’t see color like we do. So why continue to keep ourselves divided? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

