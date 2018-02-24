Get Up Erica
Why It’s Important To Balance Out The Bad News Headlines With The Good [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 24, 2018
The news lately can be pretty disheartening to watch. Especially in the aftermath of yet another devastating school shooting, it’s easy to feel weighted down by all of the horrible activity happening in the world. But as important as it is to stay up to date with the pressing issues of our time, it’s also crucial to stay fed with positive news about what people are doing in their communities.

GRIFF and Erica Campbell ask listeners to call up and share their stories of community do-gooding. GRIFF talks about he initiative he is interested in being a part of. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

