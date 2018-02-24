How Black Union Soldiers Made History In Jacksonville, FL [EXCLUSIVE]

Listeners call up and share the good work that they’re doing in their communities. One woman talks partnering up with her cousin to provide whatever needs people have in their local downtown area; whether it’s food and clothes for the homeless, or the utility bills and mortgages of people who have homes.

Follow @GetUpErica

A Jacksonville, Florida man talks about preserving the history of one its earliest cities, where black union soldiers conquered the confederacy. Click on the audio player to hear about those inspiring stories and more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Erica Campbell Shares The Joy Of Seeing Her Kids React To “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: “Black Panther” Already Seems To Be Living Up To The Hype [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jan Matzeliger, The Black Man Who Brought Shoes To Everyday People [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Isaiah Washington On Learning About Civil Rights Beyond Rosa Parks & MLK Jr. [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: