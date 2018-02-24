Get Up Erica
How Black Union Soldiers Made History In Jacksonville, FL [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 24, 2018
Listeners call up and share the good work that they’re doing in their communities. One woman talks partnering up with her cousin to provide whatever needs people have in their local downtown area; whether it’s food and clothes for the homeless, or the utility bills and mortgages of people who have homes.

A Jacksonville, Florida man talks about preserving the history of one its earliest cities, where black union soldiers conquered the confederacy. Click on the audio player to hear about those inspiring stories and more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

