Ericaism: It’s Not What You Say, It’s How You Say It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Growing up, Erica Campbell says she always heard, “it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.” The bible, as well, says that “let your conversation be always full of grace.” It’s important to understand what the words you choose to use do to the people you say them to.
When a conversation gets heated, if you’re being demeaning and hurling insults, you’re not going to be able to smooth things over that way. So, watch your words! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Ericaism from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
