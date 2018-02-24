Look At All This #BlackGirlMagic At The Power Rising Summit

News One
Look At All This #BlackGirlMagic At The Power Rising Summit

"This is the beginning of a movement, the beginning of a collaboration that I think we'll look back and call historic," said summit co-convener Rev. Leah Daughtry.

NewsOne Staff

Posted February 24, 2018
Black girl magic filled the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel in downtown Atlanta this week as prominent African American women gathered to discuss ways in which they can continue to grow their political and economic power at the Power Rising Summit, NBC News reported.

The summit—which is slated to wrap up on Sunday—has gathered nearly 1,000 Black women from across the country to have meaningful conversations about how they can use their platforms to evoke change in their local communities and push the nation in the right direction, the news outlet writes. The concept for the Power Rising Summit was derived from a 2016 Congressional Black Caucus retreat that was hosted by its women members.

The conference featured a line-up of keynote speakers who have made power moves in the realms of politics, entertainment, and activism. Amongst the speakers were Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Author Luvvie Ajayi, Diversity Advocate Tiffany Dufu, Black Girls Rock Founder Beverly Bond and others. The power that Black women have to change the political landscape was one of the primary focuses and actionable steps were outlined for women to continue to make an impact in this space. “We have to keep the energy going all the way through 2018,” U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill said in a statement, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Elections have consequences, and this is so important. Black women have showed out in the things that they’ve done.”

Other topics addressed were the #MeToo campaign and how Black women are often erased from the social movements that they start as we witnessed with #MeToo founder Tarana Burke. The summit was created as a forum to discuss community, education, innovation, economics, politics and how Black women can advance in all of these areas.

Black women showed up and showed out for the summit. Several people took to social media to share special moments from the conference.

The Power Rising Summit illustrated how powerful it can be when Black women come together to collectively share their wisdom and inspire each other. “This is, I think, the beginning of a movement, the beginning of a collaboration that I think we’ll look back and call historic,” co-convener Rev. Leah Daughtry said in a statement.

Hundreds of thousands of women marked the one year anniversary of the 45th president's inauguration by taking to the nation's streets as part of the 2018 Women's March to bring attention to political, social and personal issues that have risen controversially to the forefront over the past 365 days. As usual, Black women were out in force on the front lines, making their voices heard. Take a look at this selection of photos that captured the emotion associated with the marches that took place in cities all across the country.

