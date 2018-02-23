National News
BB&T Bank Outage Hits ATMs & Digital Banking

Tia'Lavon

Posted 2 hours ago
As of Thursday evening, BB&T Bank customers were unable to use ATMs and digital banking after a problem at the bank.  The first notice of the outage was sent out Thursday afternoon. 

The Winston-Salem-based bank acknowledged the outage on its website and Twitter account but did not specify what caused the outage.   The bank said on its website  “At this time, many of our banking services are still unavailable but you can use your debit, credit and prepaid cards. We’ve identified the issue and are working to resolve it. Thank you for your continued patience. We’ll continue to update you here until your services have been restored.”

Since then the bank responded to customers on Twitter, saying it had identified the problem and was “working to resolve it as quickly as possible.”

