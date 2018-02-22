Faith Walking: Be Honest [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell has been on the topic of following girl code, but then began focusing on being honest. She read a couple of scriptures that talked about having crooked speech and being foul to people you love. Erica believes that making excuses won’t help the situation either.

She wants people to be able to look in the mirror and be honest with themselves. Being sketchy won’t get you anywhere and will not let you have a long standing relationship that you want. Keep it real with yourself and others.

