True Hollywood Bible Stories: Jesus Feeds The Masses [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
The team is back for another episode of “True Hollywood Bible Stories.” It’s all about Jesus feeding the masses five loads of fish and what happened after. Peter and several others got inside the boat, but Jesus didn’t come with them.

A storm hit while they were out at sea and sat in the middle of the ocean. Jesus called out to Peter and told him to walk off the boat. He came off and began walking and water, but was afraid. Jesus told him to keep his eyes on him and believe.

