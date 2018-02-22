Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Don’t Break Girl Code [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 22, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell might have a lot of sisters, but she grew up with a lot of girlfriends as well. As they got older and began dating they made rules about it. Erica spoke about girl code and when you break it your bond can be broken.

She even told everyone about a guy she liked in high school that later dated her friend, but she had no problem with it. Erica believes you need to be honest and have integrity when it comes to situations like this. Have you ever broken girl code?

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: Strong People Are Good Winners And Good Losers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Use Your Power Language [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: #BlackGirlGlory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 3 days ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 week ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17