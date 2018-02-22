Ericaism: Don’t Break Girl Code [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
Erica Campbell might have a lot of sisters, but she grew up with a lot of girlfriends as well. As they got older and began dating they made rules about it. Erica spoke about girl code and when you break it your bond can be broken.
She even told everyone about a guy she liked in high school that later dated her friend, but she had no problem with it. Erica believes you need to be honest and have integrity when it comes to situations like this. Have you ever broken girl code?
