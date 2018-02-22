7 Times Michelle Obama’s Tweets Have Inspired You And Shut Down Melania Trump’s

Michelle Obama has a knack for inspirational tweets, right?

She commented on several national issues on Twitter during her husband Barack Obama‘s presidency. She helped to calm the storm over government dysfunction, pick up the pieces after horrific police shootings of Blacks and spur women to fight for their rights, among other things. As a first lady, she was a unifying voice during the most chaotic moments preceding Trump’s election. Her Twitter profile was always filled with emotional messages calling for hope, action and change.

Though Melania Trump now has the FLOTUS title, Obama is still raising her voice. She is still proving that her words are real, necessary and relevant to today. She is still speaking up and out for marginalized folks online and offline. And yes, folks are still paying close attention to Obama.

Arguably, one could say that Obama is still thought of as the nation’s first lady despite Melania Trump’s presence. Her tweets still reach millions who share and retweet them as daily #inspo.

With her recent comments in support of students fighting for gun control and reform after the Parkland shooting tragedy, she is giving written medicine to a nation poisoned by gun violence. This woman’s words, like those of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. or other activists such as Angela Davis and Tarana Burke, have staying power. The nation may not be able to get Obama back as the first lady, but fingers are still crossed that she may make a surprise run for the nation’s top office in 2020.

As we wait to see whether Obama will run for president, let’s look at some of her inspirational tweets this year that arguably rival those of Melania Trump:

Supporting Students In Florida Shooting Tragedy In Parkland

I’m in total awe of the extraordinary students in Florida. Like every movement for progress in our history, gun reform will take unyielding courage and endurance. But @barackobama and I believe in you, we’re proud of you, and we’re behind you every step of the way. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 22, 2018

Celebrating The Success Of Black Panther

Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

Spreading The Valentine’s Day Love

Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you! 💝 https://t.co/aHSQAL25mH — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2018

Telling College-Bound Students To Continue To #ReachHigher

I am so proud of students all across the country who are getting accepted by their dream schools. These kids won’t let anything stand in their way! #ReachHigher https://t.co/jU0r6u4bHm — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 1, 2018

Saying #TimesUp On Sexual Harassment

So proud of my friend and former chief of staff @TinaTchen and the other strong women banding together to fight sexual harassment, and protect the women who are courageously coming forward. #timesup https://t.co/Qb1ty2bZ9s — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 3, 2018

Shouting Out Folks Giving Back

There's Verlando, a first-generation college graduate who is now giving back to his community in Baltimore. https://t.co/QJLrEdl36R pic.twitter.com/7smYOswOh9 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 1, 2018

Shouting Out Powerful Millennials

There’s Zaniya, who won our #BetterMakeRoom essay contest and got to be on the cover of @Seventeen with me in 2016. Now, she’s a sophomore at George Washington University and started her own campaign to empower young women. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 https://t.co/g6casal3gS pic.twitter.com/zTiOvBRnZ1 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 1, 2018

SEE ALSO:

Trump’s Black Pastor: ‘Black People Plan’ In The Pipeline

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained