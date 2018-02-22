Black History Month
Home > Black History Month

BHM: Malcolm X Left Messages That Ring True Today Watch [VIDEO]

The Light Staff

Posted February 22, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Malcolm_X_005_C_c_MOA.jpg

Malcolm Little was born on May 19, 1925 in Omaha, Nebraska, the fourth of eight children born to Louise and Earl Little.  Malcolm is known as El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz which is Arabic.  Malcolm’s father was killed by white supremists. When he was 13, his mother was placed in a mental institution while he was placed in several foster homes. Malcolm went to prison at the age of 20 for breaking and entering. Upon release on parole, he converted to the Nation of Islam in 1952 and quickly became one of its top leaders.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Malcolm X was the face of the controversial “Nation” group and left in March 1964 and was  assassinated less than a year later in February 1965 by three members of the group.

Enjoy some of Malcolm X’s speeches and please share with your children and community. Celebrating my Rich History-365. Miss Community Cloovia

LIKE KissRichmond On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
logo Black History Local 2018 Page Assets
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

logo Black History Local 2018 Page Assets Continue reading BHM: Malcolm X Left Messages That Ring True Today Watch [VIDEO]

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

logo Black History Local 2018 Page Assets
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 3 days ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 week ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17