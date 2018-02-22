Jekalyn Carr’s “You Will Win” Spends 4 Weeks At No.1 On Billboard Gospel Charts

Jekalyn Carr’s not only has a beautiful voice, but her single “You Will Win,” has been No. 1 on the Billboard & Mediabase Gospel Airplay charts. “One Nation Under God” is named after her book an album, which has fans excited. This project is filled with inspirational messages of Carr’s that she is sharing with the world.

Follow @GetUpErica

She has traveled speaking to people of all ages and captured them with her voice and the message behind it. Carr is currently on a 11-city press tour where she will stop at ABC Radio, Arise 360 and more. She wants all of God’s people to unite and can’t wait for fans to get a hold of this project she has poured her heart and mind into.

RELATED: Jekalyn Carr Announces Dates For New Album And First Book

RELATED: Jekalyn Carr Has A Message For Millennials About Faith Activation [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jekalyn Carr “You Will Win” [NEW MUSIC]

The Latest: