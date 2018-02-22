How Brian Courtney Wilson Found Christ For Himself [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Brian Courtney Wilson has been making incredible gospel music for years now and is about to release his new album. Wilson talked about when he makes music he’s thinking about his kids. In his latest single, “A Great Work,” he wants to encourage everyone that regardless of circumstances they can make it.

Wilson revealed that he always didn’t have this kind of relationship with God. He had his own experience and is grateful for being able to walk with him now. With this new album Wilson has worked with Marvin Winans, Eric Dawkins and more. He is so excited about this and hopes fans enjoy it.

