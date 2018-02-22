How Brian Courtney Wilson Found Christ For Himself [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Brian Courtney Wilson has been making incredible gospel music for years now and is about to release his new album. Wilson talked about when he makes music he’s thinking about his kids. In his latest single, “A Great Work,” he wants to encourage everyone that regardless of circumstances they can make it.
Wilson revealed that he always didn’t have this kind of relationship with God. He had his own experience and is grateful for being able to walk with him now. With this new album Wilson has worked with Marvin Winans, Eric Dawkins and more. He is so excited about this and hopes fans enjoy it.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Brian Courtney Wilson Talks About God Helping You In Your Life With His New Single “A Great Work” [AUDIO]
RELATED: Jonathan McReynolds & Brian Courtney Wilson Sing “Worth Fighting For” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Brian Courtney Wilson Gives Houston Update After Evacuating His Home [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Here Are Some Free Weekend Community Events
- Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
- Trump’s Failure Of An Education Secretary Grades Her First Year In Office
- BB&T Bank Outage Hits ATMs & Digital Banking
- The Wake Up: Meet The Cowardly Cop Who Didn’t Try To Stop The Florida Shooting; Flying High From Vegas; New Flint Water Crisis?
- Warriors to Visit with Local Kids in Place of White House Trip to DC
- Celebrate Black History Month!
- Tisha Campbell-Martin And Duane Martin Divorcing After 27 Years Of Marriage
- LET’S MAKEUP: Celebrity Makeup Artist Camara Aunique Shares What’s In Her Bag
- True Hollywood Bible Stories: Jesus Feeds The Masses [EXCLUSIVE]