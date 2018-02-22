Local
Website Survey Ranks Raleigh 6th Best State Capital

Raleigh's Fayetteville Street at night

Source: Evan Semones – cosmophotography / Getty

A recent list by WalletHub has ranked Raleigh the sixth greatest state capital to live in for 2018.

Among its list of reasons, ‘affordability’ particularly stands out because North Carolina is ranked .

Other attributes Wallethub looked for while evaluating capitals includes economic well-being, quality of & and quality of life.

The top 10 capitals are:

    1. Austin, TX
    2. Madison, WI
    3. Boise, ID
    4. Lincoln, NE
    5. Bismarck, ND
    6. Raleigh, NC
  1. Denver, CO
  2. Salt Lake City, UT
  3. Juneau, AK
  4. Concord, NH

source: Spectrumnews.com

