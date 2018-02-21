[BREAKING] Evangelist Billy Graham Passes Away At 99

After years of dealing with Parkinson’s Disease and many other ailments, renowned Evangelist Billy Graham has passed away at 99 years old as reported by CBS news and USA TODAY.

The Charlottean was America’s pastor for decades working with many Presidents including former President Barack Obama. The pastor also was a voice of heartbreak during tough times. And pastored from Moscow to Miami, he last crusade was in 2005 in New York City before retiring to his mountain home in Montreat, NC.

In 1996, him and his wife Ruth were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

This article will be updated as more details become available.

