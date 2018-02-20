Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

True Hollywood Bible Stories: Nathan & David [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

In this True Hollywood Bible Story, Kirk Franklin, and GRIFF tell the story of 2 Samuel 12. Nathan the Prophet came to King David with something very difficult to tell him. When Nathan comes into see him, he looks in his eyes and sees that things are a little bit off. Nathan tells him a story that reflects to the King what he has done wrong himself. The King doesn’t take it all to well, but it needed to be said.

Sometimes, you’re living foul, and it takes somebody to bring it to your attention for you to realize. It’s a hard pill to swallow, but sometimes you’ve got to. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: The Wisdom Of King Solomon [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: Ananias & Sapphira Remind Us To Just Tell The Truth [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED:  True Hollywood Bible Stories: Adam & Eve Get Kicked Out The Garden [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Latest:

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 week ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17