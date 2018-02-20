True Hollywood Bible Stories: Nathan & David [EXCLUSIVE]

In this True Hollywood Bible Story, Kirk Franklin, and GRIFF tell the story of 2 Samuel 12. Nathan the Prophet came to King David with something very difficult to tell him. When Nathan comes into see him, he looks in his eyes and sees that things are a little bit off. Nathan tells him a story that reflects to the King what he has done wrong himself. The King doesn’t take it all to well, but it needed to be said.

Sometimes, you’re living foul, and it takes somebody to bring it to your attention for you to realize. It’s a hard pill to swallow, but sometimes you’ve got to. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

