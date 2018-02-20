Mo’Nique Reportedly In Financial Trouble

Mo’Nique has been in the headlines lately for boycotting Netflix and coming for everyone from Roland Martin to Oprah.

In case you missed it, back in January, Mo was pushing for Black folks to boycott Netflix by claiming gender and racial bias at the streaming company on her Instagram account. The boycott was a specific response to Netflix offering her $500,000 for a comedy special while fellow comedian Amy Schumer, who is White, got $11 million.

Now, it looks like there are some additional financial issues for the 50-year-old. AJC.com is reporting the Oscar winner owes the U.S. government $560K in unpaid taxes. “In 2016, she had a tax lien filed against her for the years ending 2013 and 2014 for a total of $389,904.98. Last fall, the federal government said she was late paying her taxes in 2015 as well to the tune of $170,720.74. So the Oscar-winning actress now owes the U.S. government $560,625.72.”

Absolutely, no shade, but maybe Mo should have taken that Netflix deal or at least not slammed anyone who didn’t co-sign her. That said, Mo’Nique is seriously talented so we hope she doesn’t end up like Wesley Snipes. Uncle Sam don’t play.

SOURCE: AJC.com

