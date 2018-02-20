Jermaine Dolly Talks About How He Unexpectedly Became A Singer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jermaine Dolly stepped in For Erica Campbell to host on “Get Up!” mornings. He chatted with TJ and GRIFF about his background. He talks about how his upbringing as an only child contributes to his very intentional comedy. When TJ asks if he has a girlfriend, he doesn’t hesitate to shout her out. Then, he talks about his journey as a singer, and how he went from not really trying to sing- and imitating women’s voices in church- to becoming the artist he is today!

Follow @GetUpErica

Jermaine also talks about being from Philly, and how it felt to witness their historic first Super Bowl win this year. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Jermaine Dolly On The Assignment Before The Accolades [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jermaine Dolly Goes Full Iyanla Vanzant To Fix His Iron [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jermaine Dolly On Making Sure His Faith Is Genuine [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: