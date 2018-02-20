Joy Living: Get That Good Laugh Today [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this Joy Living, Erica Campbell reminds us that laughter is good for your soul, like medicine. For that reason, it’s important to learn to laugh at yourself. There is always something to laugh about. Sometimes, when things don’t go the way you’ve planned, it’s better not to take your self so seriously, and to just laugh about it.

Laughter actually literally has chemical effects on our insides. It’s so good for you! So today, make sure you get a good belly laugh in, and keep the joy coming. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

