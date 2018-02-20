Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Joy Living: Get That Good Laugh Today [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 20, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

In this Joy Living, Erica Campbell reminds us that laughter is good for your soul, like medicine. For that reason, it’s important to learn to laugh at yourself. There is always something to laugh about. Sometimes, when things don’t go the way you’ve planned, it’s better not to take your self so seriously, and to just laugh about it.

Laughter actually literally has chemical effects on our insides. It’s so good for you! So today, make sure you get a good belly laugh in, and keep the joy coming. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Joy Living: Protect Your Joy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Joy Living: Joy In The Strangest Places [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: Confusion Is A Joy Stealer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 week ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17