Love Talking: What You Want From Your Relationship [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 23 hours ago
You can be in a relationship and still feel alone, because not everyone understands how to communicate. But the truth is, we all have a responsibility to communicate, Erica Campbell explains. Often, couples are afraid to do the work. But the work is how we are able to reach out, understand and be there for each other.

You have a responsibility to get past the things you have suffered from, and communicate from a place of truth- with love. Write down what you want, but also write down what God’s design for love is, and make sure your list is on track. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Love Talk from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

As Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this week, we wanted to cherish their bond by sharing some of their sweetest and best moments yet!

