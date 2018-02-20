5 Black Republicans Who Are Publicly Pledging Their Allegiance To Conservatives

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

5 Black Republicans Who Are Publicly Pledging Their Allegiance To Conservatives

These Black folks are clinging to Trump despite his many racist controversies.

News One

Posted February 20, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

Are Black conservatives finally waking up about the true nature of the Trump GOP? Seems possible, considering that only a handful of African Americans, are scheduled to speak at the annual gathering of hard-right wingers at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that begins on Feb. 21.

SEE ALSO: The Trump Effect: 6 Black Republicans Who May Leave The GOP

Thousands of conservatives will meet in National Harbor, Maryland for the three-day gathering to discuss their political agenda for 2018. It’s a platform for right-wing politicians and activists to toss raw meat to their angry base and mobilize them to support policies that go against the interest of the Black community. President Donald Trump will attend and rally his followers.

It’s hard to believe that Black folks can have a conscience and participate in the CPAC spectacle—especially during Black History Month. Perhaps Trump’s most racist moments of 2017, especially in the aftermath of Charlottesville, have convinced some of the high profile Black Republicans to distance themselves from the conference.

Most notably, HUD Secratary Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott are not slated to speak at the gathering. Scott, though he’s signed on to most of the president’s legislative agenda, has been a vocal critic of Trump’s racism. Their absence is especially noticeable in a critical midterm election year.

Here’s a list of Black conservatives scheduled to speak at the event:

Deneen Borelli

Deneen Borelli is the author of Blacklash: How Obama and the Left are Driving Americans to the Government Plantation. She’s a regular contributor on conservative media outlets.

 

Kay Coles James

The newly elected president of The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has worked for several elected Republican officials, including President George H. W. Bush.

David Clarke Jr.

The former Milwaukee County sheriff, David A. Clarke Jr., is probably the only widely recognized Black Republican slated to speak. He’s a Trump crony who never misses an opportunity to attack Black politicians who criticize the president.

 

Lawrence B. Jones III

Jones is a conservative talk radio host, contributor to TheBlaze, and an author.

Niger Innis

Niger Innis serves as the national spokesman for the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), a Black civil rights organization with deep roots in the struggle for civil rights.

SEE ALSO:

Here’s The Black Republican Who Hated ‘Black Panther’

Lesbian Romance Cut Out Of ‘Black Panther’

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

4 photos Launch gallery

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

Continue reading ‘All My Skinfolk Ain’t Skinfolk:’ Famous Black Folks Who’ve Let Us Down

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 week ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17