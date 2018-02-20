Fergie Apologizes For Star Spangled Banner Performance

You can say that singer Fergie from the Black-Eyed Peas’, performance of the Star Spangled Banner during the 2018 NBA All-Star game was interesting in a not so good way. It brought on much criticism from many on social media, the sports arena and those in Hollywood.

Now the US singer has apologized for her performance. The singer told TMZ: “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA.

“I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone.” She added: “I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Tons of stars blasted Fergie for her sultry rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner on Sunday night … Charles Barkley wanted to dive right in afterward … but Shaq wouldn’t let him.

