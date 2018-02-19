Radio One Exclusive
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

GospelGoodies.com

The Walls Group

Congrats are in order for Rhea Walls who gave birth to a baby boy on February 12!

The Walls Group singers’ family (Darrell, Paco, Ahjah) took to Instagram to share the news, revealing their new nephew’s name, along with their excitement for his arrival.

“The newest edition to our family and my favorite little man, help us welcome our NEWphew,” Ahjah wrote. Paco continued, “Newest addition to the village and after a long journey he’s here to destroy everybody! Blessings on blessings on blessings man, mad love to this new fam! Send my sister much prayer and even more love. And Darrell said, “I’m geeked to finally and happily introduce my guy…We are grateful for all of you who prayed and covered Rhea and her family during a very difficult delivery and those of you who walked this journey with them. I’m geeked to be this guy’s uncle!”

His name is Zyon Gray and he’s Rhea’s first child.

 

 

