Tamyya J On The Long Singing Journey After Winning McDonald’s Gospelfest [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tamyya J talks about singing from the age of four, and winning the McDonald’s Gospelfest as a member of the group Praise as a young girl. In 2005, she released her first project, including the single, “More Than You’ll Ever Know” which she says did moderately well. After that, she explains, she met Erica & Tina Campbell, and toured with them as a background vocalist for 6 years.

Now, her second project, “God’s Got My Back,” is complete. She talked about about the song coming out of the pain of being told she wasn’t wanted. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

