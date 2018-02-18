Why Chance The Rapper Enjoys To Share His Love For God [VIDEO]

Chance The Rapper on every occasion always professes his love for God. Some fans thought that after his performance with Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann he was going to release a gospel album. During his interview with CBS “This Morning” he talked with Gayle King about his successful career and love for God.

The rapper told King, “Most people don’t put hip-hop and gospel music together, they don’t. I would never say I’m making gospel music, but I love God. I love Jesus. And I’m super cool with saying that.” His mother and father raised him in a home where they went to church and grew up as a Christian.

God is an inspiration to Chance The Rapper and so is his daughter Kensli. He said, “My life used to be a whole bunch of little dots on a timeline. After I had Kensli, it was like all of that became one dot. And it’s like my new life is, you know, so much better and so much more eventful and, like, purposed.”

