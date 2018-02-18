How The Ministry Can Be More Difficult By Being In The Bible Belt [VIDEO]

In a video posted by The Gospel Coalition one man gives his thoughts on the ministry and how sometimes it can be complicated by being in the Bible Belt. Christianity is practiced in many areas, but some believe the relationship with God isn’t true. In this video, Matt Chandler explains just how this can happen.
He talked about how certain churches support you and want to strengthen your relationship with God, but doesn’t realize the foundation isn’t there. The video also mentions that some people believe they are Christians and don’t have a relationship with Christ. Chandler said, “What makes ministry in the Bible Belt most difficult is that people who aren’t Christians think they’re Christians.” Watch the video and let us know your thoughts.
