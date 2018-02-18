Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

How The Ministry Can Be More Difficult By Being In The Bible Belt [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted February 18, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment
A Man praying holding a Holy Bible.

Source: Duncan Andison / Getty

In a video posted by The Gospel Coalition one man gives his thoughts on the ministry and how sometimes it can be complicated by being in the Bible Belt. Christianity is practiced in many areas, but some believe the relationship with God isn’t true. In this video, Matt Chandler explains just how this can happen.

He talked about how certain churches support you and want to strengthen your relationship with God, but doesn’t realize the foundation isn’t there. The video also mentions that some people believe they are Christians and don’t have a relationship with Christ. Chandler said, “What makes ministry in the Bible Belt most difficult is that people who aren’t Christians think they’re Christians.” Watch the video and let us know your thoughts.

RELATED: Maurette Brown-Clark Celebrates Her Husband With God’s Definition Of Love [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Earnest Pugh Raises His Hands To God In “I Need You To Breathe” Video [VIDEO]

RELATED: Maranda Curtis Shows Us The Strength Of God In “Nobody Like You Lord” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Latest:

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Here’s a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 6 days ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17