Priscilla Shirer On How Her Kids’ Bedtime Story Turned Into A Trilogy Of Books [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Priscilla Shirer talks about her book, “The Prince Warrior,” and how one book turned into a trilogy. Six years ago, she says, she drummed up the fictional story as a way to teach her three sons about the armor of God.

Priscilla talks about enjoying time at home taking care of her 14, 12, and 8 year old boys. She also excitedly reveals information about a small role that she has in the upcoming film, “Imagine.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

