Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Priscilla Shirer On How Her Kids’ Bedtime Story Turned Into A Trilogy Of Books [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 18, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

Priscilla Shirer talks about her book, “The Prince Warrior,” and how one book turned into a trilogy. Six years ago, she says, she drummed up the fictional story as a way to teach her three sons about the armor of God.

Priscilla talks about enjoying time at home taking care of her 14, 12, and 8 year old boys. She also excitedly reveals information about a small role that she has in the upcoming film, “Imagine.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Priscilla Shirer On Why She Initially Turned Down Offer To Be In “The War Room” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Priscilla Shirer Explains How She Stays Replenished After Constantly Giving [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Priscilla Shirer On Why People Don’t Understand The Power Of Their Own Prayer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 6 days ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17