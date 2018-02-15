‘Black Panther’ Movie Review

Photo by

Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

‘Black Panther’ Movie Review

The Light NC Staff

Posted 4 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Chadwick Boseman

Source: Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Black Panther is FINALLY in theaters! The highly awaited film features an all-star cast including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Andy Serkis.

You’ve heard the hype but how good is the movie?

Find out now:

The Movie Talk: Website l Facebook

RELATED:

Yara Shahidi Writes A Love Letter To ‘Black Panther’ And Predicts It’s Impact On The Future Of Film

TDE’s Founder Top Dawg Is Sending Nearly 1,000 Kids in Watts, CA To Watch ‘Black Panther’

Chadwick Boseman Tears Up Explaining ‘Black Panther’ Impact On Two Cancer Patients

Melanin Poppin’: ‘Black Panther’ Cast Kills ‘Essence’ Magazine Cover

 

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

16 photos Launch gallery

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Continue reading Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Latest…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 week ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 week ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 week ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 4 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17