Priscilla Shirer On How She Learned From Her Parents’ Joy In Jesus [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Author, actress, mother and ministry leader Priscilla Shirer was hanging out in the “Get Up!” studio with Erica Campbell. She talked about growing up in a family that loved the Lord and started her out in church at one year old. She recalls learning from their example after seeing that they really loved Jesus. She also expresses her intent to set that example for her sons, so they, too see the joy and integrity that comes from following Christ.

Follow @GetUpErica

Priscilla talks about her event, “Awaken,” that she held in Dallas, during which Erica witnessed her pray for everything and everybody. She talks about the importance of keeping her ministry focused on the individual needs of all its people, rather than it becoming one uniform mass worship. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Priscilla Shirer Prays For People To Understand The Presence Of God [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Priscilla Shirer On Why People Don’t Understand The Power Of Their Own Prayer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Be Like Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: